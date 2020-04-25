Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) PT Raised to C$1.65

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Roxgold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:ROXG opened at C$1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.92. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.42. The firm has a market cap of $442.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.33.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

