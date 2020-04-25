RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $6,209,500.00 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $6,209,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,607 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $2,607,631.88.

On Monday, March 9th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.72, for a total value of $5,218,000.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $3,884,480.00.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $238.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.02 and a beta of 0.65. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $256.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.24.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 58.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

