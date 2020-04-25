Reviewing Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (OTCMKTS:CRESY)

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) and Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Santa Fe Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. -24.27% -44.22% -7.61% Santa Fe Financial 6.08% -5.40% 5.29%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Santa Fe Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.9% of Santa Fe Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Santa Fe Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $1.88 billion 0.08 -$493.10 million N/A N/A Santa Fe Financial $60.21 million 0.78 $3.26 million N/A N/A

Santa Fe Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A..

Summary

Santa Fe Financial beats Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Urban Properties and Investments business engages in the leasing, renting, and servicing of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping malls; leasing and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Santa Fe Financial Company Profile

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns land for development located in Maui, Hawaii; and invests in marketable securities, such as corporate equities and bonds, and income producing securities. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

