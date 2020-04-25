Reviewing Kaleyra (KLR) & Its Peers

Kaleyra (NYSE: KLR) is one of 44 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kaleyra to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kaleyra and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kaleyra Competitors 77 123 107 2 2.11

Kaleyra currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 66.20%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 45.51%. Given Kaleyra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Kaleyra has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra’s competitors have a beta of 0.34, meaning that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -1.04% -0.99% Kaleyra Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaleyra and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra $129.56 million -$1.09 million 29.46 Kaleyra Competitors $310.96 million -$116.81 million 16.58

Kaleyra’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kaleyra. Kaleyra is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kaleyra beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

