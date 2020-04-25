Reviewing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) and Its Rivals

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ: IEA) is one of 44 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.48% -9.55% 1.86% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Competitors 77 123 106 2 2.11

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 47.12%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion $6.23 million 3.60 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Competitors $310.96 million -$116.81 million 16.58

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ competitors have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

