Reviewing Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Pioneer Oil and Gas (NYSE:POGS)

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $191.26 million 0.63 $720,000.00 $0.92 2.02 Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Earthstone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy 0.38% 7.98% 6.16% Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Earthstone Energy and Pioneer Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67 Pioneer Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 195.70%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Pioneer Oil and Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.