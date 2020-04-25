Reviewing Crowdstrike (CRWD) and The Competition

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is one of 216 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Crowdstrike to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

This table compares Crowdstrike and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crowdstrike -29.45% -33.49% -13.29% Crowdstrike Competitors -59.65% -92.91% -6.60%

39.9% of Crowdstrike shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crowdstrike and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crowdstrike $481.41 million -$141.78 million -74.23 Crowdstrike Competitors $2.11 billion $343.73 million 0.78

Crowdstrike’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crowdstrike. Crowdstrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crowdstrike and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crowdstrike 1 5 18 0 2.71 Crowdstrike Competitors 2331 10366 18138 973 2.56

Crowdstrike presently has a consensus price target of $75.58, suggesting a potential upside of 4.98%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 10.20%. Given Crowdstrike’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crowdstrike has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Crowdstrike peers beat Crowdstrike on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.