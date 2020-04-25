Reviewing Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $2.51 billion 0.22 -$778.70 million $0.54 1.93 Kimbell Royalty Partners $108.22 million 3.18 -$69.06 million $3.37 1.89

Kimbell Royalty Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Point Energy. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Point Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.9%. Crescent Point Energy pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Point Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kimbell Royalty Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy -31.23% 6.19% 3.26% Kimbell Royalty Partners -73.49% 11.26% 8.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Crescent Point Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 1 3 3 0 2.29 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 8 1 3.00

Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus target price of $5.35, indicating a potential upside of 414.42%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 174.73%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Crescent Point Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 86,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 38,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

