Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dover Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2020 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. Dover’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $90.97 on Thursday. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth grew its position in Dover by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dover by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Dover by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

