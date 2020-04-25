Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Donegal Group Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $198.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

