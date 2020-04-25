Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $9.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.93. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

COST stock opened at $310.55 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

