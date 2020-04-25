Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01.

BDSI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $414.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.61.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million.

In related news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,710.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 632,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,365.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,360 shares of company stock worth $719,639. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 668.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 966,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth $5,049,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 470.3% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 654,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 539,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 451,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 431,858 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

