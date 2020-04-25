Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Repsol from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. Repsol has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

