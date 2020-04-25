Raymond James Trims Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Target Price to C$1.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$7.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price target on Paramount Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$5.65.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.99.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$259.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 113,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$161,165.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,695 shares in the company, valued at C$345,209.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $31,264.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

