Raymond James Trims Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Target Price to C$2.25

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $232.86 million and a P/E ratio of 33.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.19.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$97.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

