Raymond James Cuts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$0.20

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CR. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Laurentian cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Crew Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.66.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 million and a PE ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$44.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$46.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.