Raymond James Analysts Give Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) a C$340.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$340.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.80 EPS.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$345.00 to C$322.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$332.82.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$323.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$365.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$303.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$320.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3685481 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$288.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

