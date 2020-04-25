QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.