Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Decreased by Analyst

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

KWR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $133.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $108.14 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.59.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf purchased 3,404,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.58 per share, with a total value of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 869,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,017,040.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 22,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 195,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

