Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mercantile Bank Corp. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $357.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after acquiring an additional 80,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

