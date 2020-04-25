Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $5.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $23.95 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.47.

LMT opened at $381.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,625,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.