Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Cut by Analyst

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Heartland Express in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at $163,670.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

