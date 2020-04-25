Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPE. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

CPE opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $172.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.41. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 50,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

