Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Increased by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.