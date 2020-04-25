Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a report released on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CXO. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.48.

NYSE CXO opened at $53.09 on Thursday. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

