Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Cut by Oppenheimer

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarGurus in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $42.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $88,460.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,695,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,601 over the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMI Capital LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,982,000 after purchasing an additional 957,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 714.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after acquiring an additional 212,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

