Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.45). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.26) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 1,623.79%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $129.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 12.73. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,773,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

