Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Issued By KeyCorp

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

CNP has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $31.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

