PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$9.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.10. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.2106767 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.51%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

