Piper Sandler Weighs in on Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFSC. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $14,053,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 174,652 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 513,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,027 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,459,000 after purchasing an additional 103,346 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 981,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,334,000 after buying an additional 55,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.