Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now forecasts that the oilfield services company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Halliburton stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 14,029.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

