Piper Sandler Comments on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

IBKR opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,473,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,838,000 after purchasing an additional 75,334 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 737,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 718,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

