Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BP plc (NYSE:BP)

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BP in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

Shares of BP opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BP by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

