Pi Financial Boosts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$133.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price increased by Pi Financial from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KXS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$122.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$128.11.

Shares of KXS opened at C$136.28 on Wednesday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$70.81 and a 12 month high of C$137.42. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$111.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

