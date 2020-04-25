Pi Financial Analysts Give Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) a C$1.20 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020 // Comments off

Pi Financial set a C$1.20 price objective on Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE:GGD opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. Gogold Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.29 and a 52 week high of C$0.85. The firm has a market cap of $164.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Gogold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.