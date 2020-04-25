Pi Financial Analysts Give Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) a C$1.20 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$1.20 price objective on Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE:GGD opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. Gogold Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.29 and a 52 week high of C$0.85. The firm has a market cap of $164.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Get Gogold Resources alerts:

Gogold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.