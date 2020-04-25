Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Cut by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,151,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 407,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $60.53 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

