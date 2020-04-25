Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

PM stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

