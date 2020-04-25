Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $603,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

PM stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.84. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

