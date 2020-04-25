Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PEY. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.22.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

TSE:PEY opened at C$2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $438.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$0.91 and a 52 week high of C$6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.69.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.