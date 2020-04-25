Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.61.

PTEN opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.38. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -16.16%.

In other news, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

