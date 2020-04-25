PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) versus JMU Ltd- (NYSE:JMU) Head to Head Review

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PagSeguro Digital and JMU Ltd-, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 2 7 0 2.78 JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus price target of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 97.03%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than JMU Ltd-.

Volatility and Risk

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JMU Ltd- has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and JMU Ltd-‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $1.39 billion 4.88 $346.04 million $1.08 19.11 JMU Ltd- $36.46 million 0.14 -$123.24 million N/A N/A

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and JMU Ltd-‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 23.93% 19.53% 11.13% JMU Ltd- N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats JMU Ltd- on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its (point of sale) POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

JMU Ltd- Company Profile

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

