Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $493.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.87.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 246,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 76,360 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.
