Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $493.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $55,757.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 874,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,363 shares of company stock worth $2,448,517. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 246,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 76,360 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

