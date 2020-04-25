Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $87.06. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,942,000 after buying an additional 45,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 737,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,208,000 after acquiring an additional 207,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 638,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,053,000 after acquiring an additional 73,942 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

