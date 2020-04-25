Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells $7,601,500.00 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Patrick W. Grady sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $7,601,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,267.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $156.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

