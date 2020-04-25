Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at Raymond James

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Nuvista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.50 to C$1.85 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.25.

TSE:NVA opened at C$0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. Nuvista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.01.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$110,000.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

