North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at CIBC

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

NOA stock opened at C$6.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$189.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,016.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 156,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,352,445.08. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.09 per share, with a total value of C$176,482.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,482.40.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

