NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Lessened by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $239.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.