National Bank Financial Weighs in on Brookfield Business Partners LP’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

NYSE BBU opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 352,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,792,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 185,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

