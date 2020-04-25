Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised ADIDAS AG/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 8.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

