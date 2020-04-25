Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MS. Cfra dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

MS opened at $37.97 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

